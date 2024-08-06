Worksport (WKSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 751.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKSP opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

