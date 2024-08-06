Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.
XNCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,448. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.84.
In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
