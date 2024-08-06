Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XNCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 57,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 145,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

