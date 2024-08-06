Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Xometry worth $65,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xometry by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

