Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 108.62% from the stock’s current price.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 62,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Xperi has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,492,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,154,000 after buying an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 269,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.1% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 167,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

