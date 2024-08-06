Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.56. 1,221,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 792,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

