Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YELP traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 84,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,475. Yelp has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

