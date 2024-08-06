Yext Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,250 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 1,519 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Institutional Trading of Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 146,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 321,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.97 million, a PE ratio of -104.80 and a beta of 1.21. Yext has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts predict that Yext will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

