Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

