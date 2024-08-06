Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $32.42. Yum China shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 708,512 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 10.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

