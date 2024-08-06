Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the natural resource company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.