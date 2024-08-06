Zacks Research Comments on Datadog, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datadog in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.37.

DDOG opened at $104.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.16, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%.

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $918,723.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,906 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,669 shares of company stock valued at $93,026,032. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

