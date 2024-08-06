Zedcor (ZDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.70 million. Zedcor had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.82%.
Zedcor Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of CVE:ZDC opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.30. Zedcor has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
