Zions Bancorporation, National Association Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,221 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average volume of 3,717 call options.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

