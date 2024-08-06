Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.78-5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10-9.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

ZTS traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,081. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

