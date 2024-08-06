ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.23 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,276,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

