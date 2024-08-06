ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,153,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

