ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of ZI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 27,289,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

