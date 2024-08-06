ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.05% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

