ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

ZI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 11,975,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,075. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.