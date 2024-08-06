ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 17.0 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

