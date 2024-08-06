ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $13.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,975,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,075. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.