ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $9.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 11,975,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.