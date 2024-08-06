ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $8.68. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 8,867,592 shares changing hands.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 15.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.