ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,276,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,698. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

