1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a PE ratio of -75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

