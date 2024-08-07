10,654 Shares in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTII. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 183,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 213,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,096,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureTech II Acquisition stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

