12,719 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,714 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

In other Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 news, Director Jeff Leblanc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

