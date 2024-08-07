12,719 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,714 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90.
Insider Transactions at Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1
About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.