143,352 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 143,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 523,694 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 466,320 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In related news, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LivePerson news, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.73.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

