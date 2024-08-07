16,290 Shares in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFZ. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

BFZ stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

