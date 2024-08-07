193,495 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 3.74% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,934,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000.

GNOV opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

