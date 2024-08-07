19,573 Shares in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,695 shares of company stock worth $451,013. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. Beyond’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

