2,014 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

