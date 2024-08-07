20,374 Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 909,354 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $11,487,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,665,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Gaotu Techedu from $12.34 to $5.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

