21,555 Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Denny’s by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 4.19%. Denny’s’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

