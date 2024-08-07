226,139 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 226,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 241,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

