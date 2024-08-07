2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

TSVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,434 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

