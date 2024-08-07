40,250 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 707,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.