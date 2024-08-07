4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $43.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

