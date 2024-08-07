4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
