4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 4imprint Group

4imprint Group Price Performance

About 4imprint Group

FOUR stock opened at GBX 5,430 ($69.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,009.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,985.48. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,075 ($52.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,424.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.