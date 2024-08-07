51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
