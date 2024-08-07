8,619 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHH opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

