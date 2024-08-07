89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 89bio

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 226.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.