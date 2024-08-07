8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

