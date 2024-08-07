9,065 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PERI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

