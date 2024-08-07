Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $23,122.50 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 15,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $23,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,236,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 5th, Neil Desai sold 5,652 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $7,573.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. Research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

