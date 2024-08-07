AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 21,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 5,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

