Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

