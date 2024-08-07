Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Price Performance

Shares of ABL opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at $2,811,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.