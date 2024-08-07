Absci (ABSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.21. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Absci

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABSI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Absci

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.